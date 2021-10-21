Jacqueline Fernandez gets questioned as alleged 'accused' by ED in Rs 200 crore money laundering case: Report

Jacqueline Fernandez made the headlines of late after her name emerged in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case along with Nora Fatehi. And while she was summoned to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in the matter early this month, the Judwaa 2 actress was seen visiting the agency for questioning on Wednesday after skipping the probe four times. And now, as per the recent media reports, Jacqueline was grilled as an accused by ED during the questioning in the case.

According to a report published in the Times of India, Jacqueline was questioned in connection with the ‘substantial’ money transfers made by conman Sukesh Chandrashekar to her account. The report suggested that there were traces of huge transferred to Jacqueline’s brother’s and her sister’s accounts that were revealed during the money trail of Chandrashekhar’s illegal deals. This isn’t all. Reportedly, there were details of transfers made to their respective Dubai accounts. And while Jacqueline had appeared for the probe in the matter, she was reportedly, quizzed as an ‘accused’ who had allegedly helped Chandrashekhar to launder ‘proceeds of crime’.

To note, this is not the first time that Jacqueline has been summoned to record the statement. Earlier, she had recorded her statement in August in the case wherein she had refused to have any links with the conman. And while the case is still being investigated, it is reported that the Bhoot Police actress might be confronted with Chandrashekhar and his wife who are behind the bars at the moment.

