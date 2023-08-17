Jacqueline Fernandez gets relief in money laundering case; can fly overseas without court's permission

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is known for films like Murder 2, Kick, Race 2 and others, is one of the accused in a money laundering case of Rs 200 crore. The main suspect ‘conman’ Sukesh Chandrasekhar has already been convicted. Jacqueline was granted bail last year and now it has been learnt that a Delhi court has decided to alter the conditions of her bail. Apparently, the restrictions around her overseas travel have been relaxed. Read on to know more about it.

Jacqueline Fernandez has been allowed to travel overseas without court’s permission

According to a report in Times of India, Jacqueline has received major relief in the money laundering case as her bail restrictions have been changed. As long as Jacqueline notifies the court and the Enforce Directorate (ED) three days in advance of her departure, the court will permit her to leave the country without prior authorization.

The actress’ work obligations required regular worldwide travel, and Special Judge Shailendra Malik acknowledged this while making his ruling. The judge pointed out that Jacqueline had never violated any of her bail terms, and the previous necessity to get approval in advance to travel abroad may limit her employment options.

Jacqueline is a citizen of Sri Lanka and has lived in India since the year 2009. It was observed by the court that she had regularly paid income tax and had also abided by all her bail terms.

Jacqueline had earlier filed an appeal in the court claiming that the lengthy procedures involved in obtaining court authorization for travel frequently resulted in monetary losses and reputational consequences for her. She also asserted that as a globally recognized artist, she often participated in filming, award ceremonies, and events, all of which were essential for her career and were her means of subsistence.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani join Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi in Welcome 3