Jacqueline Fernandez gets summoned by ED for the third time after a no show today; Reports

Looks like Jacqueline Fernandez has fallen in big trouble as the actress did not appear in the ED office for the second time in a row. Reportedly, the actress was summoned by the agency for interrogation in the money laundering case against Sukesh Chandrasekar and his actor-wife Leena Paul for the second time but it was a no-show from her side. Now the latest reports are that Jacqueline has been summoned for the third time in the ED office.

According to reports in NDTV, the probe agency has asked Jacqueline Fernandez to appear at its Delhi office at 11 AM tomorrow. According to sources, the officials want to confront Ms Fernandez with the con couple. Chandrasekar and Paul have already been arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly duping the family of Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh of around Rs 200 crore. Yesterday, October 14, Nora Fatehi was summoned at the ED office and after almost an entire day of the grilling session, the actress was seen leaving the ED office at night.

For the unversed, Jacqueline Fernandez appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for the first time on August 30, during which she was examined for four hours as a witness in the case and her statement recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The case was filed after Aditi Singh, wife of Shivinder Singh said a man posing as a senior Law Ministry official offered to help get bail for Mr Singh (then in jail) in return for money.

Let’s wait to see if Jacqueline Fernandez will go to the ED office tomorrow.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Nora Fatehi arrives at ED office for questioning, Jacqueline Fernandez summoned on Friday