Jacqueline Fernandez got gifts worth crores by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Reports

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has reportedly received gifts worth crores by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. A report by NDTV suggests that the gifts questions include a horse worth Rs. 52 lakh and a Persian car worth Rs 9 lakh. In totality, the amount of all the presents is reported to be around 10 crore.

This comes just days after a photograph of the two went insanely viral on social media. The picture in talks sees actor Jacqueline Fernandez kissing conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on his cheek. Amid the ongoing probe, the photo has only given rise to the speculations that the Srilankan actress was dating Sukesh, who is currently imprisoned at the Tihar jail. Prior to this, another cosy photo of the two also hit the internet, in which Chandrashekhar was seen kissing the Bollywood actress on her cheeks.

Speaking of the case, previously it was also reported that Sukesh Chandrashekhar used to contact Jacqueline via caller ID spoofing from Tihar jail. Jacqueline, who was questioned as a witness in connection with an alleged Rs 200-crore money laundering case, was reportedly a victim of the racket.

Previously, Enforcement Directorate sources said, "When Jacqueline started believing Sukesh, the conman started sending her expensive flowers and chocolates as a gift.” The financial probe agency reported that Sukesh Chandrashekhar would mask his real identity while talking to the actress. He would also reportedly portray himself as a big personality. ED sources also reportedly claim that Jacqueline wasn’t the only Bollywood personality who fell prey to the racket. Sukesh had also targeted another famous female personality, who is reported to be Nora Fatehi.

Another report from NDTV states that the alleged conman connected with the 36-year-old actress via his partner Leena Paul. The financial probe agency previously stated, "Sukesh Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud.” For the unversed, Sukesh Chandrashekhar is interrogated over alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, and extortion to the tune of about ₹ 200 crore.

