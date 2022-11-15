Jacqueline Fernandez granted bail in Rs 200 crore money laundering case

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was asked to appear before Delhi Court on Tuesday, in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. Now, as per a report, the actress has been granted bail. The actress had reportedly sought bail saying that there was no need for her custody as the investigation was already complete and the charge sheet had been filed.

PTI reported that a Delhi court has granted bail to Jacqueline Fernandez, and that the order was pronounced by special Judge Shailendra Malik. Visuals of the actress exiting from Delhi's Patiala House Court after getting bail, were shared by ANI.

The court had granted interim bail to the actress on September 26th. Jacqueline Fernandez had been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate several times in connection with the investigation of the money laundering case. She had been named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet. The actress had filed a bail plea, which was opposed by the ED, who alleged that the actress could escape the country.

“We have not seen Rs 50 lakh in cash in our entire life but Jacqueline frittered away Rs 7.14 crore for fun. She has tried every trick in the book to try and escape because she has enough money,” stated the ED. The court then questioned the agency as to why the actress was not arrested. "Why haven't you arrested Jacqueline yet despite issuing a Look-Out-Circular (LOC)? Other accused are in jail. Why adopt a pick-and-choose policy?" the court had asked.