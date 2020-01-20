Jacqueline Fernandez greets Monday with a chirpy smile as she snuggles with her cat; See Pic

Jacqueline Fernandez beats away the Monday blues with her chirpy smile as she cuddles with her cat.

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the prettiest actresses we have in B-Town. The diva is not only known for her style and beauty, but also for her bubbly act and playful nature. Jacky seems like the poster child for happiness as she perpetually has a chirpy smile on her face. The actress is an avid social media user and she loves clicking pictures of herself. Jacqueline often treats her fans with beautiful pictures of herself on Instagram and she's quite fond of going live.

Jacky is an ultimate animal lover and she is extremely fond of her cat. The actress often posts pictures of her kitty on social media. Recently, Jacqueline shared a selfie with her pet cat where the latter is lazing around, while Jacqueline is flaunting her usual chirpy smile. While the cat is seen feeling the Monday blues, Jacky seems unperturbed. We believe we can totally relate to her cat but here, Jacqueline's infectious smile steals the show. The actress flaunts her face fresh with makeup as she snuggled with her cat. Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline will soon be seen opposite in Kick 2. The actress will be reprising her role in the second installment slated for Diwali 2021 release. She will also be seen with John Abraham in Attack. Most recently, she also featured in Netflix film Drive opposite Sushant Singh Rajput by Dharma Productions. It was directed by Tarun Mansukhani and bankrolled by . Jacqueline received a lot of appreciation for her acting as well as her outfits and her look in the film.

