Jacqueline Fernandez grilled by Delhi Police for 8 hrs in Rs 200-crore extortion case

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most-talked about Bollywood celebrities in B-Town. With a fan base of millions of people, she continues for receive love and appreciation for her jaw-dropping talent that is portrayed by her on screen. However, the recent turn of events has not been quite favourable for the young lady. She was questioned by the government officials in a Rs 200-crore extortion case by government officials for as many as 8 hours. Read on to find out the details.

Jacqueline Fernandez questioned by Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police for over 8 hours

In a latest development on Wednesday, Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police for over eight hours in the case. She arrived at the Mandir Marg office of the probe agency in the national capital at 11.30 am and left just before 8 pm, as reported by NDTV.

The case is also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav, as reported by NDTV, said Fernandez was questioned about her alleged role in the multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar and about the gifts she took from him among other issues.

Adding up, trouble keeps on mounting for other Bollywood actors as well. Actors Nora Fatehi and Pinky Irani, who allegedly introduced Fernandez to Chandrashekhar, have also been summoned for questioning today (Thursday). For the unversed, the government officials of the ED are investigating the case against the conman and had named Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused last month in its chargesheet.

Delhi Police found inconsistencies in the responses of Jacqueline Fernandez and Pinky Irani

One can clearly observe that trouble does not seem to fade away for these celebrities anytime soon. The Delhi Police, as reported by India Today sources, has found inconsistencies in the responses of Jacqueline Fernandez and Pinky Irani, both of whom were summoned by the Economic Offences Wing on Wednesday in connection with an extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The senior officials will discuss Jacqueline's statements amongst themselves before deciding on when to summon the actor again.

Conman Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating various people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh, NDTV reported. Now, only time will tell what hold for the best interests for these actors.

