Jacqueline Fernandez heartbroken about ongoing Sri Lankan crisis: Hoping this situation comes to an end soon

Sri Lanka has been making the headlines these days for its ongoing economic crisis which has been taking a toll on the normal life in the country. Not just there has been a massive rise in the prices of staples, Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has also reportedly declared an emergency under the public security ordinance. As the Sri Lankan economic crisis has been grabbing attention worldwide, Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez has now reacted to the situation and is hoping that the crisis comes to an end soon.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jacqueline extended prayers for Sri Lanka. She wrote, “As a Srilankan, it is heartbreaking to see what my country and countrymen are going through. I have been flooded with a lot of opinions since this began from around the world. I would say, do not be too quick to pass a judgement and vilify any group based on what is shown. The world and my people do not need another judgement, they need empathy and support. 2-minutes of silent prayer for their strength and well-being will bring you much closer to them than a comment based on a loose grasp of the situation. To my country and countrymen, I am hoping this situation comes to an end soon and through means which are peaceful and for the benefit of the people. Praying for immense strength to those dealing with this. Peace to all!”

Take a look at Jacqueline Fernandez’s post:

Meanwhile, India has extended help to Sri Lanka with credit, fuel and food to help the country fight the economic crisis.

