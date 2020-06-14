Jacqueline Fernandez on her co star Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: I’m so sorry

Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Jacqueline Fernandez expresses shock and grief as she mourns her Drive co star's demise on social media.

After Irrfan Khan, , and Wajid Khan's untimely demise, there has come yet another bad news for Bollywood as well as cinema lovers. Sushant Singh Rajput sent shock waves across the film industry on Sunday as he was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai. The police have reached on the spot for further investigation. The 34-year-old actor recently starred in Nitesh Tiwari's film Chhichhore and won the hearts of the audience with his brilliant performance in the comedy-drama.

Sushant's demise was mourned by his peers on Twitter who took to the microblogging site to express their shock and grief. After , , Riteish Deshmukh, Govinda, and others, his Drive co-star Jacqueline Fernandez has too expressed her shock on hearing this sad news. Sharing a picture with Sushant, the actress wrote, "Sush... I’m so sorry... RIP." For the uninitiated, Drive was Sushant's last film. It had released on 1 November 2019 on Netflix.

(Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide: Govinda, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut mourn the actor's demise)

The news has left the actor's fans heartbroken too. Many Sushant Singh Rajput fans have taken to their Twitter handles in order to express their grief over their favourite actor's demise. Just a week ago, Sushant's former manager Disha Salian had committed suicide in Mumbai. The actor had mourned her demise on social media.

Rajput started his career with television serials. His debut show was Star Plus's romantic drama Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil in the year 2008. He made his film debut in the buddy drama Kai Po Che! in the year 2013. Sushant has entertained the audience with his amazing performance in films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore and more.

Check out Jacqueline Fernandez's post here:

Share your comment ×