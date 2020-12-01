Jacqueline Fernandez hopes to have a 'blast' with Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon as she joins Bachchan Pandey

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon will be seen in the gangster drama, Bachchan Pandey. Now, Jacqueline Fernandez also has joined the cast of the film and is excited to work with Akshay again.

A film that has been in the news ever since it was announced is and Kriti Sanon starrer Bachhchan Pandey. The gangster drama will star Akshay in the lead with Kriti Sanon and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Now, another leading lady has joined the cast of the film and it is none other than Jacqueline Fernandez. The gorgeous star, who has worked with Akshay previously in the Housefull franchise, is excited to be a part of Bachchan Pandey too.

In a chat with Mumbai Mirror, Jacqueline confirmed the news as she claimed that she is excited to work with Akshay again. While details of her role have been kept under wraps, Jacqueline expressed that she has always had fun working with Akshay and she hopes the same in Bachchan Pandey too. Further, the Bhoot Police star also talked about her bond with Sajid Nadiadwala and mentioned that she is 'elated' to be working with him for the 8th time in Bachchan Pandey.

Talking about Akshay, Jacqueline said, "It's always a crazy ride with Akshay and I am sure we will all have a blast again." Speaking about producer Sajid, she said, "I was very new to the industry when I did the song Dhanno in Housefull for Nadiad (producer Sajid Nadiadwala). Our friendship goes way back to then and I am elated to be working with him again in Bachchan Pandey, our eighth film together." As per the report, Kriti will be seen playing a journalist while Jacqueline's role is kept under wraps. Further, the 2 month non-stop shooting of the film reportedly begins on January 6 in Jaisalmer.

A few days back, the national daily also reported that Arshad Warsi also has come aboard Bachchan Pandey with . However, no confirmation has been received regarding the same yet. It is helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is expected to release in 2021. The poster of the film features Akshay in a never-seen-before avatar and left everyone excited about the film. Meanwhile, Jacqueline has completed her Bhoot Police shoot and may reportedly return to the city soon.

