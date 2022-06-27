Jacqueline Fernandez interrogated by ED in money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar; Reports

Jacqueline Fernandez has been making headlines for her name coming up in the money laundering case that involved jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She has been questioned by the ED several times before in this case and the latest reports suggest that she had been called yet again for an investigation by the ED. As per reports, Jacqueline knew Sukesh well and by some accounts, was in a relationship with him. However, the actor has maintained silence about the same.

According to reports in ANI, Jacqueline Fernandez was summoned by the ED at their headquarters and a federal agency was present to record her statement in the case. It was only in April that Jacqueline’s assets worth Rs. 7.27 crore was registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing filed an FIR against the alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who used to call people by spoofing calls to dupe them. ED’s current case is based on this FIR. The numbers reflecting on their phones seemed to be from government officers, and he claimed to be a government officer offering to help people for a price. Both Sukesh and his wife, actor Leena Maria Paul, were arrested by the Delhi Police in September 2021 for their alleged role in a duping case.

Reportedly, it was during this investigation that Sukesh Chandrasekhar told officers that he had given various gifts to Jacqueline Fernandez worth Rs. 5.71 crore and it was from the earnings from criminal activities including extortion. The ED said that in addition to these gifts Sukesh had also given funds worth $172,913 and Aus $26,740 to close family members of Jacqueline. The agency said that Sukesh Chandrasekhar had also delivered ₹15 lakhs in cash to a scriptwriter on behalf of Jacqueline as an advance for writing a script for her web series. He had also claimed to have been in a relationship with the actor.

Jaqueline Fernandez has remained silent about this entire issue and maintained to be given privacy. Well, on the work front, the actress has a lot of exciting projects. She will be seen with Akshay Kumar in Ram Setu.

