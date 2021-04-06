Jacqueline Fernandez isolates at home as precaution post Ram Setu co star Akshay Kumar tests COVID 19 positive

On Sunday, Ram Setu lead, Akshay Kumar tested positive for COVID 19 and a day later, was hospitalised as a precaution. Now, his co-star, Jacqueline Fernandez has opted to isolate at home after Akshay's positive report.

It has been a worrisome past few days for Bollywood as several big names from the industry have tested positive for COVID 19. Among them, , who recently kicked off shooting for Ram Setu, revealed on Sunday that he tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Post Akshay's COVID positive report, 45 Ram Setu crew members also tested positive for the virus. Amid this, we have now learnt that Akshay's co-star Jacqueline Fernandez also has isolated herself at home as a 'precaution.'

A source close to the Ram Setu actress revealed that after Akshay's positive report, Jacqueline has isolated herself at home. While there is no update yet about her reports, the actress is opting to stay at home all this while as a precautionary measure. On the other hand, Nusrratt Bharuccha, who is also working with Akshay in Ram Setu shared a photo from her home isolation and revealed she is relying on steam and other precautions to keep herself safe.

The actress also shared cute photos while spending time with her pet Cat Zhivago. She shared several pictures of sipping on her hot cuppa while spending time with her pet at home amid isolation.

Take a look:

Last night, Nusrratt also shared a photo of the conference call with Akshay and Jacqueline as she checked up on her Ram Setu co-stars and their well-being. Akshay was hospitalised on Monday as a precautionary measure and he informed his fans on social media via a statement. The Ram Setu actor mentioned in the statement that he hoped to be back home soon. Ram Setu's shooting also has been halted after Akshay and crew members tested positive for COVID 19. Over the past few days, several other Bollywood actors including Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Vikrant Massey, Rohit Saraf and others tested positive for COVID 19. Amid this, the State government has also imposed new restrictions including weekend lockdown and cap on big gatherings.

