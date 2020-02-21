Jacqueline Fernandez just needs a hula hoop to create magic

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez just needed a hula hoop and a filter to create "magic"

Actresses like and Nora Fatehi have been changing looks and remembering old songs

Jacqueline's unique looks and style became a quick trend on the platform and received close to a billion views in less than 24 hours.

In the video, the "Kick" actress is seen dancing with a hula hoop and changing her bottom from a mermaid to a robot to an alien and even a beauty queen.

"Hulahoop magic!! #vfxindia," she captioned the video.

Celebrities such as , , Anupam Kher, Kajol, Nene, Riteish Deshmukh and are engaged and connect with their fans.

