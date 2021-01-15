Jacqueline Fernandez learns how to make 'filter coffee', Shares post on social media

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernanadez counts making filter coffee among her many talents, going by her social media post on Friday.

Jacqueline posted two pictures on her Instagram stories. The first features a woman preparing some coffee in a hotel for the actress.

The second image features Jacqueline pouring the hot beverage in a traditional glass.

On the image, she wrote: "I make filter coffee now too!!"

Talking about her work, Jacqueline has several films lined up.

She has shot for her horror comedy "Bhoot Police" and has commenced shooting for "Bachchan Pandey", co-starring and Kriti Sanon. She will reunite with superstar for "Kick 2". The two had starred in the 2014 action heist film "Kick".

Jacqueline will also share screen space with in Rohit Shetty's "Cirkus".

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez on working with Saif Ali Khan in Bhoot Police: We are not just co stars but friends

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×