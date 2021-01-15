Jacqueline Fernandez learns how to make 'filter coffee', Shares post on social media
Jacqueline posted two pictures on her Instagram stories. The first features a woman preparing some coffee in a hotel for the actress.
The second image features Jacqueline pouring the hot beverage in a traditional glass.
On the image, she wrote: "I make filter coffee now too!!"
Talking about her work, Jacqueline has several films lined up.
She has shot for her horror comedy "Bhoot Police" and has commenced shooting for "Bachchan Pandey", co-starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. She will reunite with superstar Salman Khan for "Kick 2". The two had starred in the 2014 action heist film "Kick".
Jacqueline will also share screen space with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's "Cirkus".
Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez on working with Saif Ali Khan in Bhoot Police: We are not just co stars but friends