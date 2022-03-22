Jacqueline Fernandez looks effortlessly gorgeous in semi-formals as she gets spotted in the city; PICS

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of Bollywood's most gorgeous actresses. With her exquisite fashion sense and stunning visuals, she always manages to make her fans’ hearts skip a beat. The actress has been making headlines with her recent feature in a music video with 365 Days fame Michele Morrone. ’Mud Mud Ke' is the name of the song. The song quickly became viral on social media as fans loved Jacqueline’s part in it. A while ago, she was spotted at Mizu, Bandra looking like a goddess and we absolutely cannot stop fawning over her look!

In the pictures, Jacqueline blended casuals with formals and did it effortlessly. She wore a black tube top with mom jeans and completed the look with an oversized blazer. She paired it up with a black handbag and black pumps and oh my god - she looked absolutely amazing! She went for a very minimal makeup look that suited her all too well. She even sweetly interacted with the fans and posed for the shutterbugs. Jacqueline followed all the COVID-19 protocols and was masked up at all times.

Take a look at Jacqueline's pics:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Jacqueline's latest movie, the much-anticipated Bachchhan Paandey was released in theatres on March 18. Apart from Jacqueline, the movie features Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, and Arshad Warsi in the lead. To note, Bachchhan Paandey, directed by Farhad Samji, is Kriti Sanon's second project with Akshay Kumar after the 2019 film Housefull 4, which was also Farhad Samji directorial.

