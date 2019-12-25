Jacqueline Fernandez looks resplendent as she REVEALS her Christmas plans with THESE sun kissed selfies

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will next be seen in Kick 2

Jacqueline Fernandez is a true blue diva and thanks to social media, she often shares candid selfies and workout videos for her fans. And today, as we celebrate Christmas, this Kick actress took to Instagram to post a series of sun kissed selfies wherein she looks resplendent and alongside the photos, Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, “I’m dreaming of a white Christmas…” Well, we are sure that Jacqueline is going to have a kick-ass time with friends and family as she celebrates the festival.

Ever since Jacqueline Fernandez has made her YouTube channel, all her fans have been rejoicing because they get to see the life of Jacqueline Fernandez up, close and personal as she shares her daily routines. Now on the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Race 3 co-starring , Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah. Also, Jacqueline was seen in Prabhas starrer Saaho wherein she was seen romancing Prabhas in a special song. Next, she will be seen in the sequel to Kick opposite Salman Khan.

In a recent interview, Jacqueline Fernandez opened up about the sequel of hit 2014 action-comedy film Kick as she said that, “I think Sajid Nadiadwala is working on the script of the film and he will not come to any of us without a perfect blockbuster script and we are giving all the time and space to him which he needs for that.”

