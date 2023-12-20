Jacqueline Fernandez moves Delhi court; alleges conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's messages as 'threat' to safety

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most eminent faces in Bollywood. She started off her career in 2009 and proceeded to feature in the films that followed. Recently, the actress found herself being enveloped in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar money laundering case, for which she was also summoned earlier.

In an update in the case, reports are now suggesting that Fernandez has moved a Delhi court as she sought protection from Sukesh, who sent her unsolicited messages, voice note and they were 'completely unwarranted and highly inappropriate’, as per a plea filed by the actress. Read on to get further details.

Jacqueline Fernandez moves Delhi court seeking protection from Sukesh Chandrasekhar, says his letters pose a substantial threat to her safety

Jacqueline Fernandez has filed a plea at a court in Delhi to seek protection from Sukesh Chandrasekhar who sent her messages and a voice note while she was participating in the court proceedings, according to a report by India Today. Calling the messages unsolicited, ‘completely unwarranted and highly inappropriate', Jacqueline abstained from reverting to them and added in her plea that his letters threatened her safety, as per the report.

Fernandez, who lodged a complaint with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), highlighting the attempts made by Chandrasekhar to establish a connection with her, added that he had been purposely writing the letters to the electronic and print media, as per the report. Till now, the Delhi Police has reportedly not taken any action against the accused.

Response of Economic Offences Wing in the case

After the Kick actress lodged the complaint, the EOW responded and highlighted that Sukesh perpetually sends letters. "It has been observed that the accused Sukash Chandershekhar has been in the habit of sending letters concerning Jacqueline to media platforms, through various means, which is not only harassing/threatening her directly, but also affecting her social/professional assignments,” the report quoted the agency saying.

In addition, it also added that it is a matter holding grave significance considering the nature of the threat. “It will have serious implications on the conduct of the trial of the case, concerning Jacqueline," the agency further added.

