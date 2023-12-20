Jacqueline Fernandez moves Delhi court; alleges conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's messages as 'threat' to safety
Jacqueline Fernandez has filed a plea seeking safety after Sukesh Chandrasekhar allegedly sent her inappropriate texts. She filed a complaint with the Economic Offences Wing.
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most eminent faces in Bollywood. She started off her career in 2009 and proceeded to feature in the films that followed. Recently, the actress found herself being enveloped in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar money laundering case, for which she was also summoned earlier.
In an update in the case, reports are now suggesting that Fernandez has moved a Delhi court as she sought protection from Sukesh, who sent her unsolicited messages, voice note and they were 'completely unwarranted and highly inappropriate’, as per a plea filed by the actress. Read on to get further details.
Jacqueline Fernandez moves Delhi court seeking protection from Sukesh Chandrasekhar, says his letters pose a substantial threat to her safety
Jacqueline Fernandez has filed a plea at a court in Delhi to seek protection from Sukesh Chandrasekhar who sent her messages and a voice note while she was participating in the court proceedings, according to a report by India Today. Calling the messages unsolicited, ‘completely unwarranted and highly inappropriate', Jacqueline abstained from reverting to them and added in her plea that his letters threatened her safety, as per the report.
Fernandez, who lodged a complaint with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), highlighting the attempts made by Chandrasekhar to establish a connection with her, added that he had been purposely writing the letters to the electronic and print media, as per the report. Till now, the Delhi Police has reportedly not taken any action against the accused.
Response of Economic Offences Wing in the case
After the Kick actress lodged the complaint, the EOW responded and highlighted that Sukesh perpetually sends letters. "It has been observed that the accused Sukash Chandershekhar has been in the habit of sending letters concerning Jacqueline to media platforms, through various means, which is not only harassing/threatening her directly, but also affecting her social/professional assignments,” the report quoted the agency saying.
In addition, it also added that it is a matter holding grave significance considering the nature of the threat. “It will have serious implications on the conduct of the trial of the case, concerning Jacqueline," the agency further added.
ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez appeals Delhi High Court to nullify money laundering FIR and supplementary chargesheet
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: 'There is never final draft of script', Prithviraj Sukumaran shares how Prashanth Neel makes films
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Prithviraj Sukumaran calls Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ‘A Role To Die For’; Calls it ‘Huge Canvas Film’
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Can Prithviraj Sukumaran direct Salaar? He says, 'My version would be different, but not better'
entertainment
KWK 8 EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar recalls Raj Kapoor loved Yash Chopra's Dekha Ek Khwab from Silsila; know what happened