Is Jacqueline Fernandez moving in with her beau in a sea facing bungalow in Juhu? Details inside

As per a report by ETimes, Jacqueline Fernandez has allegedly bought a new house in Juhu and is moving in with her boyfriend. Check out the details.

Over the years, Jacqueline Fernandez has garnered her fans' love and support with incredible on screen performances. The actress is an avid social media user and often shares nitty gritty about her life online. However, the diva likes to keep aspects of her personal life away from the limelight. According to recent reports, it was suggested that the actress is seeing someone. As per the ongoing speculations, the actress hasn’t just found someone special but has also bought a new house to move in with her secret boyfriend.

As per a report in ETimes, the actress has been seeing an entrepreneur who is based down South. While there isn’t much information about the actress’s alleged love interest, she has been ‘secretly searching’ for a house for the past two months in Juhu and Bandra as per the report. According to what a source shared with the news outlet, the actress has finalized a sea facing bungalow in Juhu and plans to move in with her beau. As per the insider, the home costs an ‘astronomical figure’ and the paperwork is likely to be finalized post lockdown.

The source told BT, “They seem extremely serious about their relationship. While he has been working on the modalities for the property, Jacqueline and he were on constant video calls discussing things about their home with each other.” The source also added that the house is located in a prime location in Juhu, “Her beau is likely to move base, which includes his workspace, to Mumbai very soon.”

ETimes

