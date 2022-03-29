Jacqueline Fernandez nails Rakul Preet Singh's 'Attack challenge'; Nominates John Abraham further

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of Bollywood's most stunning actresses. With her exquisite fashion sense and gorgeous visuals, she always manages to make her fans’ go crazy over her. Currently, she is creating a lot of buzz these days, courtesy of his upcoming movie Attack. Also starring John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, the movie happens to be a complete action entertainer and has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Recently, Rakul kickstarted the attack challenge on Instagram where she challenged numerous celebs such as Tiger Shroff and Jacqueline to post videos of their killer workouts. Now, Jacqueline successfully completed the challenge and how!

Jacqueline Fernandez shared her challenge video on her Instagram. In the video, she could be seen diligently following her workout regime with energy and power. Her gym attire consisted of a black vest, shorts and an adorable pink snapback. Along with the post, she enthusiastically wrote, @rakulpreet challenge accepted! I nominate @thejohnabraham @lakshyarajanand to do this challenge!! Can’t wait to see you all do the #attackchallenge on #mainnaituttna. LET’S GET IT #attackmovie #reelitfeelit #jf." To her post, Rakul also sweetly reacted and commented, “Killing it.” On the other hand, fans were impressed with Jacqueline’s fitness.

Watch Jacqueline's video HERE

Attack is slated to hit the theatres on the 1st of April, 2022. The film will also star Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah in key roles. It is produced by Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions and is helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand.

