Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi admit receiving gifts worth crores from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi have now been quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate more than once. According to a latest report in NDTV, the actresses have now confessed to receiving lavish gifts worth crores from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar who is being probed in a money laundering case.

The ED in its charge sheet stated that Chandrashekhar, his wife Leena Maria Paul and six others are key people in the case. As for Jacqueline and Nora, their questioning is crucial as the ED continues to investigate the money trail. Turns out, Chandrashekhar befriended Jacqueline Fernanadez by making a "spoof" call by replicating the office number of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, NDTV reported.

As for Nora, the actress came in contact with the conman's wife Leena at a charity event in Chennai. Both Jacqueline and Nora have revealed the gifts they received to the ED.

During her questioning, Nora revealed that Chandrashekhar reportedly gifted her a BMW sedan. His wife also gave her a Gucci bag and an iPhone as a "token of love" from her husband. Meanwhile, Jacqueline has confessed to receiving a 1.5 lakh dollar loan from Chandrashekhar as well as gifts that included a horse worth Rs 52 lakh and a Persian cat worth Rs 9 lakh.

He also reportedly gave her a pair of multi stone earrings, an Hermes bracelet and a Mini Cooper. However, Jacqueline reportedly returned the Mini Cooper later. ED investigation revealed that the conman was in "regular contact" with Jacqueline Fernandez since February, until the Delhi Police arrested him on 7 August.

ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez's PIC kissing jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar goes viral