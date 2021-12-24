Jacqueline Fernandez not allowed to travel home for Christmas 2021 amid ED enquiry in fraud case?

Just a day ago, it was reported that conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar offered Jacqueline Fernandez a role in a Hollywood film to lure her. Now, a report in Etimes suggests that the actress might not be able to meet her family on Christmas 2021 as her travel application was reportedly denied by the Enforcement Directorate.

According to the portal, the actress did approach the ED to ask permission for traveling abroad. However, the agency seemingly denied her request due to her ongoing enquiry in the fraud case. For those unaware, Jacqueline Fernandez’s name cropped up in a controversy after photos of the actress kissing conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar leaked on the internet. And this isn’t the first time when the actress reportedly couldn’t travel outside India. Previously, she did not perform at Salman Khan’s Da-bangg tour which took place on December 10 in Riyadh.

A report by India Today suggested Jacqueline Fernandez did not travel to Saudi Arabia because of the ongoing enquiry. Reportedly, the financial probe agency suspected that large sums of money extorted by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar were allegedly diverted to Jacqueline Fernandez. Official confirmation of the same is yet awaited.

If reports are to be believed then the alleged conman connected with the 36-year-old actress via his partner Leena Paul. The financial probe agency previously stated, "Sukesh Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud.” For the unversed, Sukesh Chandrashekhar is interrogated over alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, and extortion to the tune of about ₹ 200 crores.

