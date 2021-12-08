Jacqueline Fernandez not participating in Salman Khan’s Da-bangg tour amid ED enquiry; Report

Jacqueline Fernandez’s name has cropped up in a controversy after photos of the actress kissing conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar leaked on the internet. Now, amid the ongoing ED investigation, Fernandez will reportedly not perform at Salman Khan’s Da-bangg tour which is all set to take place on December 10 in Riyadh.

A report by India Today suggests Jacqueline Fernandez will not be travelling to Saudi Arabia and this is because of the ongoing enquiry. Reportedly, the financial probe agency suspects that large sums of money extorted by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar were allegedly diverted to Jacqueline Fernandez. Official confirmation of the same is yet awaited. As the investigation proceeds, Jacqueline’s name has been dropped from the Salman Khan-led team. Rumour mills suggest that Daisy Shah might fill in her place in the event.

Salman Khan on December 1, took to social media to officially confirm the tour date and the famous Bollywood personalities who are gearing up for the magical Bollywood night abroad. Celebs from the likes of Aayush Sharma to Shilpa Shetty will be seen enticing audiences after almost 2 years. While sharing the news, Salman Khan wrote, “Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded is coming to Riyadh with a bangg on 10th Dec 2021! Are you ready for the biggest event of the year?”

For those unaware, the event is a night packed with extraordinary Bollywood star power. The live concert stars India’s hottest celebs who charm audiences with captivating choreography, hit tracks, tiny games, and many more. Speaking of the case, a report from NDTV states that the alleged conman connected with the 36-year-old actress via his partner Leena Paul. The financial probe agency previously stated, "Sukesh Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud.” For the unversed, Sukesh Chandrashekhar is interrogated over alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, and extortion to the tune of about ₹ 200 crores.

ALSO READ| Jacqueline Fernandez's PIC kissing jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar goes viral