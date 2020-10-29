Jacqueline Fernandez opens up on shooting back to back films: I’m not complaining as I’ll be in a happy place

During the lockdown, Jacqueline Fernandez has signed a few films and the shooting of the same will kick start from November.

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez took a break from films in 2018 to enrol herself for an acting course at Ivana Chubbuck Studio in L.A. and also to introspect on her professional moves. Later, she signed Attack opposite John Abraham, who is also the producer of the film. The shooting of the same started late last year and later it was stalled due to the ongoing pandemic. During the nationwide lockdown, the actress was staying in Panvel at her friend and mentor ’s farmhouse. Amid that period, she signed two more films and the shooting of the same will kick start from November.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, she will soon jet off to Dharamsala to begin filming of her upcoming film Bhoot Police, which also stars , and in lead roles. In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Jacqueline has said that she is super excited to kickstart Bhoot Police as it’s a different genre that she will be exploring for the first time. The Kick actress also pointed out changes on set and said, “Now, with the new normal, things are going to be very different when we are shooting. We have to finish our quarantine period and immediately head to the sets for the shoot.”

Jacqueline also mentioned that they will be shooting in real locations for over a month and the last schedule’s shooting will be done in Mumbai in January. When asked about her feelings on shooting back-to-back films, she said, “I’m gearing up again for a suitcase life, and it’s going to be that way for a long time, but I am not complaining as I will be in a happy place. Of course, there will hardly be time to unwind, as I will have to switch from one character to the next.”

The gorgeous actress also has Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick 2 opposite Salman Khan in the pipeline. Reportedly, a close source of the film has said that Jacqueline will be doing another film or two before moving on to the Kick sequel.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde & Varun Sharma join Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's next

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Share your comment ×