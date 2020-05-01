Jacqueline Fernandez praises Salman Khan as she shares a PHOTO of the superstar amidst a workout session

Jacqueline Fernandez has recently shared a picture of Salman Khan sweating it out at the gym. She also praises the actor for his hard working nature.

and Jacqueline Fernandez share a good rapport with each other and have also worked together in the movies Kick and Race 3. Right now, the superstar is at his farmhouse in Panvel because of the lockdown period and is spending quality time with his family members and close friends. For the unversed, Jacqueline is also currently residing there. The actress is quite active on social media and keeps sharing whatever is happening in her daily life regularly.

Of late, the Mrs. Serial Killer actress has shared a picture that features not herself but Salman Khan. The picture has been clicked during a workout session in which the Bharat actor is seen sweating it out at his personal gym. Jacqueline is all praises for the superstar in her post’s caption that reads, “Gifted or just very hard working?? I feel he’s grateful for everyday and respects the position the Almighty has given him @beingsalmankhan to all the Salman Khan fans, there’s a lot more to come, stay tuned, stay safe! #lockdown #pyaarkarona.”

Check out the picture below:

A few days back, Salman had also shared a picture clicked during his workout session which was photobombed by Jacqueline herself. On the professional front, the much-awaited Netflix drama Mrs. Serial Killer featuring the actress has been released today i.e. on May 1, 2020. As for Salman Khan, he will be next seen in the movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring , Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. It has been directed by Prabhu Deva.

Credits :Instagram

