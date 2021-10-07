Jacqueline Fernandez is ‘proud’ of Sri Lankan music sensation Yohani; Check out their hilarious banter

On Tuesday, October 6, actor Jacqueline Fernandez met Sri Lankan music sensation Yohani in the most lively manner. She took to her Instagram profile to share a slew of stunning pictures alongside the musician. However, their hilarious banter and ‘girl power’ moment is what stole the entire limelight. In the photos, Jacqueline & Yohani can be seen sharing a contagious smile as the camera captures them.

Jacqueline Fernandez has donned a quirky multi coloured statement dress. Stylish heels and a messy bun hair-do rounds up Fernandez look. On the other hand, the young music sensation has opted for an all-black attire. The duo can be seen making peace signs in one photo, while in another they break out in uncontrollable laughter. However, it seems that the duo do not remember what the joke actually was. As Jacqueline went on to caption the photo asking Yohani, ‘what are they happy for’. Speaking of the singer and rapper, she was left ‘star struck’ upon meeting Fernandes and her latest social media post is a testimony to it.

Take a look:

In the comment section of Yohani’s post, Jacqueline also appreciated the singer writing, “So so proud of you” before adding two red heart emoticons. For the unversed, Yohani recently made her singing debut in Bollywood with the film Shiddat. She has crooned the female version of the movie’s title track composed by Manan Bhardwaj.

Speaking of Jacqueline Fernandes’ professional front, she was last seen alongside , and in the horror comedy flick Bhoot Police. She will be next seen sharing the screen space with John Abraham in Attack. Apart from this, she has a slew of projects in the pipeline including Vikrant Rona, Ram Setu, Cirkus and more.

