Jacqueline Fernandez quotes Mother Teresa as she serves meals to needy: 'Peace begins when the hungry are fed'

Everyone is stepping forward and trying to help each other amid this pandemic. The situation is very grim around us but still, hope is alive. Right from common people to celebrities, everyone is supporting people in their best way. Many have donated oxygen cylinders, others have opened makeshift hospitals. Amid this all, actress Jacqueline Fernandez has also supported this campaign and distributed meals to the poor people in Mumbai today. She even shared pictures on her social handle and urged people to do the same for the needy.

Sharing the pictures on her official Instagram handle, she wrote, “Mother Teresa once said, "Peace begins when the hungry are fed." I was truly humbled and inspired to visit Mumbai @rotibankfdn today, which is run by former Mumbai police commissioner Mr. D Sivanandan. Roti Bank has prepared and distributed meals to millions of hungry people to date, even during the pandemic. They are the perfect example of what #kindnessbrigade aspires to do and I am honored to be of help to them during these times.”

Jacqueline Fernandez has set up a foundation You Only Live Once (YOLO). With the Roti Bank team and her YOLO team, she worked through the cooking process and also served meals to the needy.

Fans lauded her work and dropped comments. They called her ‘real heroine’. On the work front, she will be next seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She has the song ‘Dil De Diya’ which was released a few days back.

