Jacqueline Fernandez raises temperature as video of her shooting with 365 Days star Michele Morrone goes viral

Jacqueline Fernandez has been creating a massive buzz in the town for her stunning looks and fashion statements along with her impressive acting chops. And while the Ram Setu actress has been quite active on social media, her recent video has set the internet on fire. After all, it happens to be from her upcoming project with Italian star Michele Morrone who is known for his performance in 365 days. It is reported that Jaqueline and Michele have come together for a project and they have begun shooting for them.

In a video, which has been doing the rounds on social media from their photoshoot, the Bhoot Police actress looked stunning in her silver coloured, thigh high slit dress. She was posing with Michele who looked dapper in his black outfit. The two made a stunning pair and their chemistry has certainly set the temperatures soaring. Interestingly, the video has surfaced at a time when Jacqueline was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged Rs 200 crore money laundering case and was supposed to be questioned by the agency today.

Take a look at Jacqueline Fernandez and Michele Morrone’s video:

According to media reports, while Jacqueline, who will be next seen in John Abraham starrer Attack and Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus, has skipped the questioning today, she has been asked to appear for the probe in Delhi tomorrow. Apart from Jacqueline, Nora Fatehi had also been summoned by ED in the money laundering case and was questioned by the agency on Thursday.