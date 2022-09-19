Jacqueline Fernandez reaches Delhi Police EOW office for further inquiry in the extortion case; PICS

Jacqueline Fernandez was summoned by Delhi Police in connection with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Rs. 200 Crore money laundering case. The report claimed that she was asked to appear today where she will be questioned. The actress has reached the Delhi Police EOW office. Prior to this, the actress and Nora Fatehi were summoned by the police. They were questioned for hours. To note, many other television actresses' names have also emerged in this case.

Jacqueline is seen reaching the office. She wore formals comprising black pants and a brown blazer. It is worth mentioning here that the TOI report claimed that Special Commissioner of Police EOW, Ravinder Yadav had said that Jacqueline did not cut ties with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar even after knowing about his criminal activities. She is being interrogated about her alleged role in the multi-crore money laundering case.