Jacqueline Fernandez reading self-help and spiritual books amid conman Sukesh controversy; Reports

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been grabbing headlines for a long time after her name came up in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. She has also appeared in front ED office concerning the case. Time and again, pictures of her with the conman have also surfaced online. Reportedly, Sukesh had also claimed that he was in a relationship with the actress and gifted her all the luxury items. Well, recently, the actress took to her social handle and penned down a long note.

And now, as per India Today reports, Jacqueline has turned to reading self-help and spiritual books to deal with the personal crisis. Close friends of the actress have also mentioned that she is doing a lot of meditation and breathing exercises as she is going through a tough time. The media reports had also suggested that Jacqueline had even received gifts worth crore from the conman including a horse worth Rs. 52 lakh and a Persian cat worth Rs 9 lakh.

Jacqueline had penned a long note that reads, "This country and its people have given me tremendous love and respect. This includes my friends from the media, from whom I have learned a lot. I'm currently going through a rough patch but I'm sure that my friends and my fans will see me through. It is with this trust that I would request my media friends to not circulate images of a nature that intrude my privacy and personal space."

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Ram Setu with Akshay Kumar.

