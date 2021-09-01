Jacqueline Fernandez received spoof call from Sukesh Chandrashekhar from Tihar Jail: Report

Sukesh Chandrashekhar reportedly used to contact Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez via caller ID spoofing from Tihar Jail. Jacqueline, who was questioned as a witness in connection with an alleged Rs 200-crore money laundering case, was reportedly a victim of the racket. ED Sources on Tuesday revealed details of the alleged conman's spoof call.

As per India Today, Enforcement Directorate sources said, "When Jacqueline started believing Sukesh, the conman also started sending her expensive flowers and chocolates as a gift.” The financial probe agency reported that Sukesh Chandrashekhar would mask his real identity while talking to the actress. He would also reportedly portray himself as a big personality. ED sources also reportedly claim that Jacqueline wasn’t the only Bollywood personality who fell prey to the racket. Sukesh had also targeted another famous female personality, however, the details of the other person remains unknown.

Another report from NDTV states that the alleged conman connected with the 36-year-old actress via his partner Leena Paul. The ED reportedly have cleared that Jacqueline isn’t an accused in the racket. Instead she was interrogated as a witness against the alleged conaman, Sukesh Chandrashekar. "She is not an accused, but is being examined as a witness in the case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar," sources in the Enforcement Directorate told NDTV.

Jacqueline’s statement in the case has been considered ‘crucial’. She recorded all the details on Monday, after being questioned for over five hours. Last week, the financial probe agency stated, "Sukesh Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has multiple FIRs against him and is presently lodged at the Rohini jail.” For the unversed, Sukesh Chandrashekhar is interrogated over alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, and extortion to the tune of about ₹ 200 crore.

