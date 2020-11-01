Jacqueline Fernandez remembers Sushant Singh Rajput as Drive clocks 1 year: Miss you Sush

Today, Sushant's second last film Drive clocked 1 year since its release and his co-star Jacqueline Fernandez as well as director Tarun Mansukhani took to social media to remember the actor.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput left a deep void and took the industry by storm after his sudden demise in June this year. The actor's last film was still in the works even though he had finished shooting. Sushant's demise left his fans shook and saw an unrest in Bollywood like no other. Today, Sushant's second last film Drive clocked 1 year since its release and his co-star Jacqueline Fernandez as well as director Tarun Mansukhani took to social media to remember the actor.

On Sunday, Tarun Mansukhani shared several photos from the sets of Drive which also featured Sushant. He wrote, "It's been a year since we released #drive . And it just doesnt feel celebratory without Sushant. Drive was filled with some amazing memories and overflowed with unforgettable experiences. There are so many people to Thank for this. Some for all the hard work they put into making this film and some others for teaching me about things. Happy anniversary to my Drive family!"

Jacqueline re-posted some of these photos featuring her and Sushant and wrote, "1 year of Drive.. Wish he was still here with us..Miss you Sush." Jacqueline also shared a fan video of the popular song Makhna from the film and wrote, "I remember this trip so well."

Take a look at Jacqueline and Tarun's posts:

