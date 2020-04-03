Jacqueline Fernandez REVEALS she felt disoriented during lockdown; Says, 'I am concerned about my parents'

Jacqueline Fernandez has revealed in a recent interview about the difficulties she has faced during the lockdown period, her concern for parents and more. Read on for further details.

Just like others, Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez also has her share of worries amid the COVID-19 lockdown period. The 34-year old actress has spilled the beans about the same in a recent interview. Jacky, as she is fondly called by her fans says that she is concerned about her parents who are currently in Bahrain. She expresses her desire to be with her parents right now and is deeply concerned about their health which is relatable to all of us.

The actress gets emotional while calling those people lucky who are currently by their parents’ side. Well, Jacqueline’s agony does not end here as her sister who is a resident of North Carolina, US is having a tough time there as the supermarkets are out of stock. The Race actress admits that she felt disoriented as the lockdown period was quite difficult for her. She, however, adds that social media has proved to be of great help to her amid this time.

The actress says that she has decided to be creative after realizing about her audience and platform. Of late, she has been sharing multiple pictures and videos on social media thereby keeping in constant touch with her fans. Jacqueline has also been grabbing headlines because of her latest music video Genda Phool in which she features alongside Badshah. It has become a chartbuster upon its release and has garnered appreciation from music lovers. However, the song has been mired in controversy after Badshah was called out for violating copyright issues a few days back.

Check out the video below:

Credits :Hindustan Times

