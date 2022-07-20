Jacqueline Fernandez’s hairdresser helped conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar to contact the actress; Reports

Jacqueline Fernandez had grabbed all the headlines when her name came out in connection to a money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The actress had been summoned by the ED several times to record her statement in the case. Several stories about the actress dating the conman also surfaced on social media but Jacqueline has always maintained her silence and asked for privacy. But now, the latest report reveals how Sukesh first started talking to Jacqueline from inside the Tihar Jail in 2021.

Jacqueline Fernandez's hairdresser helped Sukesh Chandrasekhar contact her

According to reports in Times Of India, Jacqueline Fernandez initially did not respond to messages sent to her by conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Later, he approached the actress through her hairdresser. In his introduction, Sukesh had reportedly said he was the owner of a TV network and a jewellery brand. He also said he was someone ‘close to’ Home Minister Amit Shah. The report further added that during her questioning, Jacqueline told the investigators that she was not aware Sukesh was calling her from inside Tihar jail.

The actress reportedly revealed that Sukesh Chandrasekhar had met him only twice when he was out on parole. However, the conman was in constant touch with the actress through video calls that he made from the office space that he had created inside Tihar jail. Earlier, Sukesh’s lawyer told the media that Jacqueline was dating him. However, the actor’s team had denied her any involvement with Sukesh. She appeared before the ED for questioning on several occasions, the latest being June 27.

