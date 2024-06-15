Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt's managers, Badshah’s statements recorded in betting app case; ED begins probe: Report

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches on June 12, 2024, at a Mumbai-based event management firm to investigate the Fairplay case, a subsidiary of the Mahadev Betting app.

The company is suspected of engaging Bollywood celebrities such as Sanjay Dutt, Jacqueline Fernandez, and singer and rapper Badshah to promote and endorse the betting app. ED recorded statements of Badshah and the managers of the other two actors.

According to Free Press Journal, Sources indicate that the ED recorded the statement of an individual associated with the event management company a month before conducting searches, during which seizures were made at the company's premises.

The ED is presently examining the seized documents, which include contracts with celebrities for promoting and endorsing Fairplay, payment methods, transactions, and other company-related details involving significant payments to celebrities for their endorsements.

The ED launched an inquiry after Maharashtra Cyber Police, Mumbai, filed an FIR following a complaint from M/s. Viacom18 Media Pvt. Limited.

According to information provided by Maharashtra Cyber Cell to the ED, statements were taken from Prateek Singh Sisodia (Badshah) and the managers of Sanjay Dutt and Jacqueline Fernandez. These statements were subsequently forwarded to the ED for further investigation.

Reportedly, Jacqueline Fernandez purportedly received a substantial amount from Dubai-based Trim General Trading LLC in exchange for endorsing and promoting the betting app.

According to reports, Rapper Badshah allegedly received funds from Lyukos Group FZF, a company based in Melbourne, Australia. Badshah's statement to the Maharashtra Cyber Cell included documents, contracts, and transaction specifics, revealing that Lyukos Group FZF had agreements with two Mumbai-based talent management firms, TM Ventures Private Limited and Afterhours Production Private Limited, for endorsing and promoting the betting app.

In the course of the investigation shared with the ED, the Cyber Cell disclosed that actor Sanjay Dutt allegedly received Rs 25 lakhs from a gaming company based in Singapore, for promoting and endorsing the betting app on his Instagram page and other social media platforms.

ED plans to summon Bollywood actors soon

Officials stated that the ED recorded witness statements before and during the search operation in this case, which are now being scrutinized. The intricate nature of the data, including shell accounts, prevents the disclosure of specific details. Sources indicate that the ED plans to summon Bollywood actors soon to record their statements as prosecution witnesses in the ongoing investigation.

