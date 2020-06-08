Jacqueline Fernandez says COVID-19 pandemic helped her realise life is too short

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has shared that the COVID-19 pandemic taught her the importance of life and that each day needs to be valued.

"This pandemic has helped me realise that life is too short. We need to value each day to the fullest and make the most of each day we are living," Jacqueline told IANS.

She added that mother earth should be appreciated.

"Additionally, we as humans need to appreciate our existence first in order to appreciate our mother earth. We have to be grateful for what we have, and do as much as we can to give back to our planet," the actress said.

On the work front, Jacqueline recently made her digital debut in the web series "Mrs Serial Killer" and launched an online dance competition, "Home Dancer" on Disney+ Hotstar.

She was also seen in superstar 's song "Tere bina". The number currently has 35,781,001 views on YouTube.

She will next be seen in "Attack", an action flick starring John Abraham.

Also Read Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez opt to cycle around Panvel to stay fit amid the lockdown; WATCH

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×