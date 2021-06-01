Jacqueline Fernandez says will be ‘staying put here’ though parents ask her to live with them amidst pandemic

Jacqueline Fernandez opens up on how her parents and relatives are worried about her seeing the COVID situation in India and want her to live with them but she chooses to be here and continue the work. Scroll further to know more.

The second wave of COVID has put India in a worrisome situation though the everyday tally of the COVID cases is getting stable now. Due to the lockdown in Maharashtra and many other parts of the country, most film shoots are not taking place. Jacqueline Fernandez was supposed to be shooting for her forthcoming film ‘Ram Setu’ alongside and Nushrratt Bharuccha but Akshay got diagnosed COVID positive because of which the shooting schedule went for a toss. In a recent interview with Times of India, Jacqueline spoke candidly about her parents and other relatives are worried for her considering the COVID situation in India and want her to shift to ‘Bahrain’ meanwhile.

“My friends from Sri Lanka and my parents, who live in Bahrain, watch the news and panic when they see the situation in India. My parents desperately want me to live with them in Bahrain… even my uncles and cousins in Sri Lanka are asking me to come and stay with them. However, I am pretty intent on staying put here and continuing the work I am doing,” said Jacqueline who has made it clear that she won’t be leaving Mumbai anytime soon and continue her philanthropic activities here.

Jacqueline Fernandez has multiple star-studded films lined up including the action thriller ‘Attack’ alongside John Abraham. She will be seen in horror-comedy ‘Bhoot Police’ co-starring and . Jacqueline is collaborating with over two exciting ventures including ‘Ram Setu’ and ‘Bachchan Pandey’. She will also be seen alongside in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’.

