Jacqueline Fernandez on seeking help for mental health during pandemic: I was going through loneliness

The COVID-19 pandemic took a massive toll on normal life. Not only did it get us locked in our houses for months, but the deadly virus also took a toll on our jobs and even mental health. The situation was alike for commoners and celebs. While mental health became a prime concern for a lot of people during the COVID-19 pandemic, did you know that Jacqueline Fernandez had also sought help for mental health?

She made the revelation during her recent interaction with Shilpa Shetty on a show. Talking about it, Jacqueline said it happened in 2020 just after the pandemic had hit the nation. “A lot of us didn't know what was happening to them. People were literally pulled out of so many things. People lost their jobs. People lost their people. I realised that I was possibly going through a bit of loneliness. You know there are so many people who live alone in the city and they don't have their families with them. So, you essentially don't end up having people to talk to and there's a lot of times, in my personality as well that I don't like bogging people down with my problems or issues. So, I don't want to bring up things that might seem sad or depressing around friends or family. I don't like them knowing that I'm struggling or I'm sad or lonely. So, I did seek help”.

Jacqueline further stated that she is glad she decided to seek help and went through therapy for a while. “It's amazing that people, even if they can't do therapy, but if they have someone solid that they can talk to. Because I realised that in therapy that most of the time, I was just like talking, talking and that person was just listening and asking me questions back that made me think why I was feeling lonely or why I was feeling that. People think that therapy is useless because what are they going to tell you but actually it's for your own self-reflection that sometimes you don't have the time to do. And it helped me so much,” she added.

Jacqueline is now making headlines for the song Heer Raanjhana from Bachchhan Paandey. Also starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Kriti Sanon in the lead, the movie is helmed by Farhad Samji and is slated to release on March 18. Besides, she will also be seen in John Abraham starrer Attack Part 1 which will hit the screens on April 1.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

