Jacqueline Fernandez seeks permission to travel amid ED’s investigation in money laundering case

Jacqueline Fernandez made the headlines after she got on the Enforcement Directorate’s radar for her alleged connection with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. For the uninitiated, Sukesh has been arrested in Rs 200 crore money laundering case. Now, as per the recent update, Jacqueline Fernandez has sought permission to travel abroad for her work commitments amid the ongoing investigation in the case. According to media reports, the Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai actress has moved an application to a Delhi court seeking a 15-day exemption to travel to Dubai to attend the IIFA event.

This isn’t all. The media reports also suggested that Jacqueline has also sought the court’s permission to travel to France and Nepal for her work commitments. To recall, a lookout circular was issued against her following which she was stopped from travelling outside India. It is reported that the lookout circular is still active and it had even led to brief detention at the Mumbai International Airport last year. Although Jacqueline had put in a request before the federal agency to cancel the lookout circular against her in December last year, her request was rejected. We wonder if Jacqueline will be given the permission to travel abroad this time.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Jacqueline has some interesting movies in the pipeline. The actress, who was last seen in John Abraham starrer Attack, will be next seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu which is slated to release on Diwali this year. On the other hand, Jacqueline will be seen sharing the screen with Ranveer Singh for the first time in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming directorial Cirkus. The movie is slated to release on Christmas this year and will be witnessing a massive clash with Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas and Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath: Part 1.