Jacqueline Fernandez, Selena Gomez’s pic from Tuscany goes VIRAL; fans go gaga over them

Jacqueline Fernandez is known for her beauty, talent, and hard work! From Kick to A Gentleman, she has starred in several hit films over the years. Recently, the actress’ picture with Hollywood beauty Selena Gomez has been doing rounds on the internet and fans can’t keep calm as they share some reactions to the photograph. Here’s a closer look.

Jacqueline’s picture with Selena Gomez goes viral

Hollywood beauty Selena Gomez’s pal Caroline Franklin recently took to Instagram to share some photographs from her Tuscany diaries, which she captioned, “Tuscany mems.” However, what caught our attention was that Bollywood’s Jacqueline Fernandez was also spotted in one of the photos along with Selena Gomez. The picture has been doing rounds on the internet since it was posted as fans rejoiced Jacqueliene’s bonding with Selena. The stars were all smiling for the picture from Tuscany and we can’t keep calm as they look adorable in it.

Fans are going gaga over Jacqueline, Selena’s viral picture

Ever since the picture was shared on Instagram, Jacqueline and Selena’s fans can’t stay calm as they had various reactions to the viral photograph. “Enjoy the beautiful Tuscany” said a fan while another fan said, “LOVE YOU JACQUELIENE”. Meanwhile, fans were all hearts for the picture as the comment section was filled with red heart emoticons and heart eye emoticons after spotting Jacqueline in the picture.

Jacqueline Fernandez on the work front

Our favorite Bollywood actress Jacqueline has delivered several entertaining gigs in the past. In 2022, she was spotted in several movies like Attack, Ram Setu, Cirkus and Bachchhan Paandey. Notably, she is now gearing up for her next venture Welcome 3, which is the third part of the Welcome franchise.

