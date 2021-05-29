Jacqueline Fernandez on shortage of oxygen amid COVID 19: That’s something which we all took for granted

In an interview, actress Jacqueline Fernandez opened up about her thoughts on the prolonged Coronavirus pandemic. Check out the details.

The second wave of Coronavirus led to a surge in cases. In the last few weeks, the country has been in havoc. Several Bollywood celebrities are using their social media handles to reach out to patients battling the deadly virus. Amid the pandemic, the health care sector has been overburdened and patients have been unable to receive adequate medical aid like hospital beds, ventilators, and oxygen cylinders. Celebrities are also using their social media to amplify requests for resources on their platforms.

Now, Jacqueline Fernandez has also opened up about the prolonged pandemic situation in a recent chat with Hindustan Times. The actress also defined the current situation as “heartbreaking” and discussed how difficult this past year has been for her. Speaking to the outlet, the actress talked about the lack of medical aid. “For me, the most heartbreaking thing was to see the way people were dying because of lack of oxygen. That’s something which we all took for granted, and we all thought we had enough of,” she added.

Alike many other stars, Jacqueline is also actively trying to reach out to people in these unprecedented times by providing meals to people in need. She talked about how “humbling” the experience has been for her. “There are people out there who don’t have food to eat and that’s a basic necessity for survival, and if we can make a difference in that department, we’re actually saving a life,” she said and further elaborated that even if it’s helping in a small way, “everything adds up everything matters.”

