Jacqueline Fernandez slays in bodycon dress, Rakul Preet dons a chic look for shoot with Shilpa Shetty; PHOTOS
Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted wearing a blue colour bodycon dress. She applied minimal makeup and tied her hair in a bun style. The actress posed for the shutterbugs and was also seen having fun with actress Shilpa Shetty. The Hungama actress opted for a denim jumpsuit paired with a pink tee. She looked very pretty in the causal looks. Her fun with Kick actress is unmissable at the shoot. Recently, the trailer of Bachchan Pandey starring Jacqueline, Akshay Kumar, and Kriti Sanon was released.
Rakul Preet Singh was also spotted for the event. She was wearing a green colour top paired with white pants. The actress completed her look with a high ponytail.
Take a look a the pictures here:
On the work front, Rakul will be next seen in Ajay Devgn starrer Runway 34. She also has John Abraham starrer Attack, Sidharth Malhotra starrer Thank God, Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana in her kitty for 2022.The actress will also star in R. Ravikumar’s Tamil film Ayalaan. The film will star Sivakarthikeyan.
