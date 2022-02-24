Jacqueline Fernandez slays in bodycon dress, Rakul Preet dons a chic look for shoot with Shilpa Shetty; PHOTOS

Celebrity spotting is very common in Mumbai. Often they get clicked at different locations in the city. Today, Bollywood actresses Shilpa Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh were spotted together for an event in the city. The actresses were looking very stylish in their outfits as they posed for the shutterbugs with a smile. To note, a few days back, Rakul was spotted at Mumbai airport with her beau Jackky Bhagnani. They were returning from Agra after attending director Luv Ranjan’s wedding.

Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted wearing a blue colour bodycon dress. She applied minimal makeup and tied her hair in a bun style. The actress posed for the shutterbugs and was also seen having fun with actress Shilpa Shetty. The Hungama actress opted for a denim jumpsuit paired with a pink tee. She looked very pretty in the causal looks. Her fun with Kick actress is unmissable at the shoot. Recently, the trailer of Bachchan Pandey starring Jacqueline, Akshay Kumar, and Kriti Sanon was released.

Rakul Preet Singh was also spotted for the event. She was wearing a green colour top paired with white pants. The actress completed her look with a high ponytail.