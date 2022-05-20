Jacqueline Fernandez strikes a pose with Gauri Khan as they team up for a show; PIC

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan has created her own name and place in the interior designing industry. She is one of the most well-known interior designers and the star wife often takes to her social media handle to showcase her work. Well, today she took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her posing with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez as they shot for an interior design show. We have to admit that these two ladies look gorgeous and stunning in the picture.

Gauri Khan shared two pictures on her Instagram handle. In the first picture, we can see Jacqueline Fernandez dressed in a black and white striped cord set. She has left her hair open and looks stylish. The actress completed her look with black pumps as she stands beside Gauri who is dressed in semi-formal attire. SRK’s wife can be seen wearing a red blazer over a white tee that she paired with blue denim. The star wife completed her look with beige coloured pumps. Sharing these pictures, Gauri wrote, “Lights… Camera… Action! For the interior design show with the super fun and energetic.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Jacqueline has some interesting movies in the pipeline. The actress, who was last seen in John Abraham starrer Attack Part 1, will be next seen in Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Ram Setu which is slated to release on Diwali this year. On the other hand, Jacqueline will also be seen sharing the screen with Ranveer Singh for the first time in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming directorial Cirkus. The movie also features Pooja Hegde in the lead and is slated to release on Christmas this year.

On the other hand, Gauri is overjoyed as her daughter Suhana Khan's debut film The Archies' first look was launched on Saturday. She took to social media to share a heartwarming note for her daughter Suhana and left everyone excited for her debut. Gauri wrote, "Congratulations… all the best to all the amazing kids and team of #TheArchies . And who better than #ZoyaAkhtar to guide them through this journey!! You did it Suhana!!!!!!!"

