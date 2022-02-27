Jacqueline Fernandez is summer-ready in chic orange dress as she gets snapped at shoot; PICS

Jacqueline Fernandez has been grabbing headlines after her name surfaced in Rs 200 crore extortion case. Well, apart from this, the actress was recently seen in a music video with 365 Days star Michele Morrone. The song is titled ‘Mud Mud Ke’ and it immediately went viral on social media. However, today the actress was spotted in the city shooting. She was looking very pretty in a simple yet stylish dress.

Jacqueline wore an orange colour dress with her hairstyle simple. Her makeup was also kept minimalistic. Not much was visible as the pictures were taken from far. It is not known for which film she was shooting. The actress was seen busy in the shoot and did not pose for the shutterbugs. To note, the actress will be seen in Bachchhan Paandey co-starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. She is essaying the role of Akshay’s love interest. The trailer has been released.

The film is about Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi who embark on a journey to make a film on ruthless gangster Bachchhan Paandey (Akshay Kumar).

Take a look at the photos here:

Jacqueline will be seen with Akshay Kumar for the second time again in Ram Setu. The film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha in a pivotal role. The shooting has been completed and the actress had shared some BTS moments on her Instagram stories and wrote, “#ramsetu what an adventure it was!!! Thank you team for the love you’ve poured into this film!!".

