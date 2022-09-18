Jacqueline Fernandez summoned by Delhi Police again in money laundering case tomorrow; Reports

Jacqueline Fernandez has been making headlines ever since her name emerged in connection with alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Rs. 200 cr extortion and money laundering case. A fresh report has come in that the actress has been summoned by the Delhi Police in connection with the case. She will be appearing before the Economic Offences Wing tomorrow (September 19). Earlier, also the actress and Nora Fatehi were summoned by the police. They were questioned for hours.

According to The Times of India report, the Special Commissioner of Police EOW, Ravinder Yadav had said that Jacqueline did not cut ties with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar even after knowing about his criminal activities. But Nora Fatehi disconnected herself. The actress has been asked to come to the office of the Economic Offences Wing in Delhi at 11 am on Monday. To note, Jacqueline was last questioned on Wednesday by the Economic Offences Wing for over eight hours.