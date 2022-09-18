Jacqueline Fernandez summoned by Delhi Police again in money laundering case tomorrow; Reports
Jacqueline Fernandez is being interrogated about her alleged role in the multi-crore money laundering case.
Jacqueline Fernandez has been making headlines ever since her name emerged in connection with alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Rs. 200 cr extortion and money laundering case. A fresh report has come in that the actress has been summoned by the Delhi Police in connection with the case. She will be appearing before the Economic Offences Wing tomorrow (September 19). Earlier, also the actress and Nora Fatehi were summoned by the police. They were questioned for hours.
According to The Times of India report, the Special Commissioner of Police EOW, Ravinder Yadav had said that Jacqueline did not cut ties with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar even after knowing about his criminal activities. But Nora Fatehi disconnected herself. The actress has been asked to come to the office of the Economic Offences Wing in Delhi at 11 am on Monday. To note, Jacqueline was last questioned on Wednesday by the Economic Offences Wing for over eight hours.
She is being interrogated about her alleged role in the multi-crore money laundering case and the gifts received from the conman.
It is worth mentioning here that a report claims that Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli, Chahatt Khanna, Sophia Singh and Arusha Patil names have also emerged. They met Sukesh in Delhi’s Tihar Jail and in exchange for their visits, they reportedly received gifts like Gucci, LV bags, Versace watch and cash.
Jacqueline Work front:
The actress was last seen in Kiccha Sudeep starrer Vikrant Rona and will next be seen in Ram Setu, co-starring Akshay Kumar, and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The film will release on Diwali.
