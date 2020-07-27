Jacqueline Fernandez on Sushant Singh Rajput and insider versus outsider debate; Here’s what she has to say

In an interview, Race actress Jacqueline Fernandez got talking about nepotism, late Sushant Singh Rajput and lockdown. Read on

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide lockdown in March, Jacqueline Fernandez has been quarantining with and other friends at the actor’s farmhouse, and thanks to social media, Jacqueline used to make sure to update her fans with her candid photos, workout videos, and other stuff. Although as we speak, the actress is back to her house in Mumbai, today, during an interview, this Race actress got talking about lockdown, anxiety, Sushant Singh Rajput and the insider versus outsider debate. When we talk about Jacqueline, we always see her with a smile on her face, spreading positivity around her, and Jacqueline said that the best compliment she feels she has got throughout her career in 10 years was when they say that “I bring a smile to their faces, or I make them feel happy and positive. That has always been my favourite thing to hear.”

Moving, on although Jacqueline said that it is not easy to stay positive always, especially in the times of COVID 19, but she says that everyone needs to support each other and stay happy. Moving on, as we all know, Jacqueline Fernandez shared screen space with late Sushant Singh Rajput in Drive, and remembering him, Jacqueline said that it’s very difficult to digest that he's gone. “Whenever we worked together, I was the one who would say Sushant I'm struggling with this. We bonded very well. We did a film together, but we have done stage shows appearances. We have travelled together. I looked at him as this genius. He was always telling me which books to read. He would say, "Oh Jacky, you don't know this. Oh wait, wait, wait. Let me tell introduce you to this author, let me introduce you to this Science." And things actually helped me in my life and changed my life in a way. The kind of things that he was teaching me about philosophy, about bio-hacking, things about improving my wellness and energy level,” shared the actress.

Also, Jacqueline talked about the debate around nepotism and insider versus outsider as she said that the reason why nepotism didn't bother her was because she was still getting work albeit not the kind of work that she wanted to do, but the work she needed. “I'm not so much against nepotism, but I had problems with favouritism. I also feel that there's a glitch in our casting system. What I know about other studios, how casting in film industries in other countries perform. They have a really tough casting board. Everybody needs to go through auditions, they need to prove themselves. In Bollywood, I don't know if there's a rigid casting system. It may be there for secondary actors. But when someone wants to make a film with their people, I don't think we can do anything about it,” shared the actress.

