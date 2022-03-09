Jacqueline Fernandez talks about 'loneliness' with Shilpa Shetty; Latter says 'bhaad mein jaaye log'

Jacqueline Fernandez will be appearing as a guest on Shilpa Shetty's latest chat show that will see the actress talk everything under the sun. From fitness to food to even the importance of mental health, Shilpa recently shared a promo from her chat show. In the promo, Shilpa can be seen chatting with Jacqueline who was recently at the center of controversy with her involvement in the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar case.

In the promo video, Jacqueline can be seen talking about a particular time in her life and says, "I was possibly going through a bit of loneliness." Later, Shilpa Shetty drummed up Jacqueline's mood as she said, “Controversies ho nahi ho, bhaad mein jaaye log, hum apni zindagi jeeyenge. Ek hi Zindagi hai. (Controversies or no controversies, to damn with people. We will live our lives. There's just one life.)"

Sharing the promo video, Shilpa Shetty wrote about turning host, "Played many roles, but the one that I’m most passionate about is being a Wellness enthusiast. And whatever platform it takes… Films/TV to NOW radio to spread the word. Couldn’t have a better catalyst in doing this better on Radio."

She further added, "Bringing my life’s learnings about making positive & healthy lifestyle changes to the table with my celebrity friends. I am going to be in conversation with a lot of my friends; and we’ll be discussing their fitness journeys, their mental & physical struggles, and some secret life mantras that they swear by."

