Jacqueline Fernandez teams up with Hollywood action star Jean-Claude Van Damme; calls it 'great experience'

Jacqueline Fernandez, recognized for her beauty, talent, and dedication, has established herself in the film industry through movies like Kick, Murder 2, Race 3, Roy, and more. Earlier this month, the actress generated quite a buzz about a Hollywood collaboration when she posted a photo with action superstar Jean-Claude Van Damme while they were in Italy. Now, Jacqueline Fernandez revealed some details about her thrilling project with Hollywood action star Jean-Claude Van Damme. In a recent interview, the actress mentioned that she had the chance to collaborate with Van Damme on a movie filmed in Italy.

Jacqueline Fernandez opens up on her Hollywood collaboration with Jean-Claude Van Damme

During a recent interaction with Filmfare, Jacqueline Fernandez expressed her excitement about working together with Hollywood action star Jean-Claude Van Damme. She mentioned that she had recently filmed a movie with Jean-Claude Van Damme in Italy, and it was a wonderful experience to work with someone as iconic and legendary as him. She revealed she considers him a real action hero she's admired and watched in movies since childhood.

The actress said, “I recently shot a film with Jean-Claude Van Damme in Italy and it was just great to be able to work with such an icon and legend, a true action hero I have looked up to and grown up with his films.”

Sharing that she has been a big fan of the Hollywood actor for a long time, she further mentioned that her family and she own a collection of all his movies, and they would frequently watch them. She added, “I never thought in my wildest dreams that I would ever shoot a film with him.”

She then went on to speak about the film and her experience and shared that the role she's playing is wonderful, and the script is fantastic because it combines action, drama, and suspense all in one. The actress concluded by calling it a “great experience”.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s professional front

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez, who has appeared in numerous movies such as Attack, Ram Setu, Cirkus, Bachchhan Paandey, and more, is now gearing up for her upcoming movie Welcome 3. This film is the third installment in the popular Welcome franchise. The movie includes a star-studded ensemble with actors like Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, and Disha Patani. The film is all set to hit the silver screen on December 20, this year.

Jacqueline also has Fateh and Crakk in the pipeline.

