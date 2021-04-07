Jacqueline Fernandez tests negative for COVID 19; Undergoes the test twice

Days after Akshay Kumar was diagnosed with coronavirus, his Ram Setu co-star Jacqueline Fernandez has tested negative for the deadly virus.

It hasn’t been long when left everyone shocked after he was tested positive for COVID 19. The actor was shooting for Ram Setu when he was diagnosed with the deadly virus and soon went into isolation. While the Khiladi Kumar got hospitalised post his diagnosis, around 45 crew members from the sets also tested positive for coronavirus. Meanwhile, his co-stars Nushratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez also went into home quarantine as a precautionary measure. In fact, the ladies were also seen taking all the necessary measures to keep the deadly virus at bay.

And now, as per the recent update, Jacqueline Fernandez has tested negative for COVID 19. To note, the actress had undergone the test twice to be sure about the results. A source close to the actress shared, "Jacqueline isolated herself as soon as she got the news of Akshay testing positive for Covid. She underwent the RT-PCR test twice to be sure, and has tested negative in both the rounds." However, the ‘Murder 2’ actress continues to take the required precautions during the time of pandemic.

On the other hand, pst Akshay’s diagnosis, Ram Setu shooting was halted as a precautionary measure. According to a report published in Times of India, a source stated, “The shoot of ‘Ram Setu’ was scheduled till April 9, however, it has been halted. A massive set has been erected in Madh Island and it will remain redundant for some time now. The team of ‘Ram Setu’ was to then travel out of Mumbai for another schedule, but that will also have to be re-worked now.”

