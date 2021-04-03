Jacqueline Fernandez thanks Akshay Kumar for capturing her beautiful moment on Ram Setu’s first day; SEE PHOTO

Jacqueline Fernandez, who is currently shooting for Ram Setu with Akshay Kumar, has shared her beautiful monochrome photo clicked by the superstar on the set. Take a look.

A few days ago, Jacqueline Fernandez had kicked off the shooting of her forthcoming film Ram Setu that also stars and Nushrat Bharucha. Announcing the same, the Kick actress had shared a photo of reading the script with Khiladi Kumar and Nushrat. She had written, ‘Ram Setu’ filming begins today!! Keep us in your prayers #ramsetu.” Today, Jacqueline has shared a glimpse of her first day on the set of the film and is all about clicking photos and making lifetime memories.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Race 3 star has shared a beautiful monochrome photo of herself clicked by ‘ace photographer’ Akshay. In her caption, the actress thanked the Rowdy Rathore star for clicking this beautiful moment. Jacqueline also said she feels 'extremely honored to be part of the prestigious' film Ram Setu. Sharing the stunning black and white shot, she wrote, “First day of #ramsetu extremely honored to be part of this prestigious film! Thanks to the ace photographer @akshaykumar for capturing this moment #ramsetu @akshaykumar @nushrrattbharuccha.” In the click, the Judwaa 2 star looked breathtakingly beautiful as she poses with utmost grace.

Take a look at Jacqueline Fernandez’s Instagram post below:

Last week, Akshay had created a storm on the internet after he shared his first look as Archaeologist from the film. Sharing the same, the actor wrote on his social media handles, “The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. #RamSetu shooting begins! Playing an archaeologist in the film. Would love to hear your thoughts on the look? It always matters to me.”

On a related note, Ram Setu has been directed by Abhishek Sharma and is produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra.

