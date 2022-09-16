Jacqueline Fernandez thought Sukesh Chandrasekhar was 'the man of her dreams', wanted to marry him

Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, the popular Bollywood actresses were grilled by Enforcement Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Rs. 200 crore money laundering case. As per the reports, Jacqueline was grilled by EOW for over 8 hours on Wednesday. However, it was revealed that both Jacqueline and Nora are not directly involved in the money laundering case. Now, the sources suggest that Jacqueline was even planning to marry Sukesh and thought that ‘he is the man of her dreams’.

The reports suggest that Jacqueline Fernandez was so convinced and influenced by Sukesh Chandrasekhar that the actress was constantly in touch with him even after his crimes were exposed. "There is more trouble for Jacqueline Fernandez as she did not cut ties with Sukesh Chandrasekhar even after knowing his criminal antecedents. But Nora Fatehi did disconnect herself once she suspected that something is fishy," said the Special Commissioner of Police – EOW, Ravinder Yadav while speaking to ANI.