Jacqueline Fernandez thought Sukesh Chandrasekhar was 'the man of her dreams', wanted to marry him
Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, the popular Bollywood actresses were grilled by Enforcement Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Rs. 200 crore money laundering case. As per the reports, Jacqueline was grilled by EOW for over 8 hours on Wednesday. However, it was revealed that both Jacqueline and Nora are not directly involved in the money laundering case. Now, the sources suggest that Jacqueline was even planning to marry Sukesh and thought that ‘he is the man of her dreams’.
The reports suggest that Jacqueline Fernandez was so convinced and influenced by Sukesh Chandrasekhar that the actress was constantly in touch with him even after his crimes were exposed. "There is more trouble for Jacqueline Fernandez as she did not cut ties with Sukesh Chandrasekhar even after knowing his criminal antecedents. But Nora Fatehi did disconnect herself once she suspected that something is fishy," said the Special Commissioner of Police – EOW, Ravinder Yadav while speaking to ANI.
The Enforcement Offences Wing of Delhi Police has also recovered a Ducati superbike, which costs around Rs. 8 Lakhs from Jacqueline Fernandez’s manager Prashant. The EOW officials have confirmed that it was Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who gifted this bike to Prashant.
Nora Fatehi, however, has reportedly never met Sukesh Chandrasekhar in person. But she had interacted with him twice, on Whatsapp. The Enforcement Offences Wing grilled Nora along with her brother-in-law Mehboob aka Bobby Khan and Pinky Irani. The reports suggest that it was Irani who approached the actress upon the directions of Sukesh Chandrasekhar, with expensive gifts. She was invited to attend an event held at a Chennai studio, which is owned by Sukesh and his Lena Maria. She was offered a participation fee and a BMW car. But during the questioning, Nora Fatehi revealed that she refused to accept the gift, and asked them to give it to Bobby Khan instead.
